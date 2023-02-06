Kerala Police arrest 113 people under 'Operation AAG'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): Kerala Police have arrested 113 people who were accused in various criminal cases, under 'Operation Aag', police said.

Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner of Police CH Nagaraj said the arrests were made on Sunday night.

The raids are being primarily held to arrest those who were placed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (Kaapa).



"Operation AAG is a 360-degree action against anti-social elements. We will collect their details, including biometrics, the latest photos, associates, vehicles, and family. Data collection and strengthening evidence against them is the key plan," said police commissioner Nagraj.

"Last night we conducted a surprise raid all over the district and got about 113 people that included wanted people in various hard cases and also warrant execution under trial people who are wanted in various cases," added the police commissioner.

Talking about the various initiatives to improve the law and order of the state, he said, "'Pink patrol' which is specifically for women's safety will do night patrolling. Surprise vehicle checking is to be done and 'Mufti' police(cops in civilian clothes) are to be deployed. Data on repeated sexual offenders collected and will be monitored."

"Will start "Prasanthi "for senior citizens, categorising them into A, B and C. An able-bodied senior citizen,B bedridden and C concerned category who might need some help. MSW volunteers and 'Janamithri' police will look after them," he stated. (ANI)

