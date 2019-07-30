Kerala police bid adieu to sniffer dog Thander, cremated with state honours

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): Thander, a retired Kerala Police sniffer dog, died here on Monday due to illness.
The police bid adieu to the dog, who joined the dog squad in 2009 and cremated him with state honours.
Thander was working in the Explosives Detection Wing at Kollam. (ANI)
