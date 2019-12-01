Kerala Police conducts searches at 'Odiyan' director Sreekumar Menon's residence, office

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Kerala Police carried out searches at the residence and office of 'Odiyan' movie director Sreekumar Menon on a complaint filed by Malayalam superstar Manju Warrier.

Manju had filed a complaint against Menon for allegedly threatening her and stated that he, along with one of his friend, were involved in the social media attacks on her following release of movie 'Odiyan'.

She also contended that certain documents in the director's possession were being misused.

The 'Odiyan' was directed by Sreekumar Menon in which Manju Warrier was the heroine.

The raid at his residence was conducted late night on Thursday. Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent Sreenivasan, who led the raid, said that Menon will be questioned next week.

"The raid was conducted at his house and office. Presently, he is in Dubai and will be questioned when he returns to Kerala next week," he said.

The police team had recently recorded the statement of Warrier at Chavakkadu Magistrate court. It had also recorded Odiyan film production manager Saji and producer Antony Perumbavoor's statement. (ANI)

