Kerala Police gifts laptop to 11-year-old Abhijit, who helps his grandmother earn living by selling fish

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): In a noble gesture, Kerala Police has gifted a laptop to Abhijit, an 11-year-old from the state who had become popular on social media after someone posted about him helping his grandmother sell fish.

Abhijit's ambition to become a police officer was known from social media. Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant has invited the family of the boy to police headquarters.



The class seven student, is the grandson of Sudha Devi, a native of Thiruvallam Punchakari. Sudha Devi takes care of Abhijit and his sister, a grade eight student, who were abandoned by their parents at an early age.

The boy assists his grandmother who goes to sell the fish market at 4 am in morning.



When the grandmother returns from the Vizhinjam fish market with the fish, the boy joins her. With a fish basket tied to his bicycle, he accompanies his grandmother and goes home to home to sell fish.

Once he returns home, the boy attends online class and studies at night. On knowing about the ambition of the Abhijit to become a police officer after fighting all odds, police have invited him, along with his family, to the police headquarters.



The state police chief, who advised Abhijit to get well-educated and become a police officer, gifted the boy a laptop.

Abhijit arrived at the police headquarters wearing a special uniform gifted to him by the police.

Officers and staff from the police headquarters also joined to encourage the little boy. (ANI)

