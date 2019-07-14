Kerala Police issue lookout notice against 8 SFI members in attempt to murder

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): Kerala Police on Sunday issued lookout notices against eight members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) who are accused of attempting to murder another SFI activist Akhil at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Akhil is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Three persons were arrested on Sunday while one was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of SFI and other students on July 12.

Injured Akhil was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

Soon after the incident, angry students protested and raised slogans. The protest was led by members of KSU, MSF, and ABVP. (ANI)

