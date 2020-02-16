Kerala Police notice to anti-CAA protesters staging dharna outside state secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Kerala Police have issued a notice to those protesting in front of state secretariat extending solidarity to Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest.

The notice has asked the protesters to remove the pandal within two days as it causes traffic problem and is located in the high-security zone.

Protestors said that they will not go back from protest and appealed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not to have them removed from there.

They said the move by police is surprising as they are protesting peacefully. (ANI)