Kerala police on high alert

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], Aug 23 (ANI): Kerala police are on high alert after an intelligence report warned that a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists has infiltrated the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Taking cognizance of the alert, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera has sent a directive to all district police chiefs to take caution.

He also advised the police to be beef up security at public places like bus stands, railway station, and airports as well as near the places of worship.

Special inspections will be intensified in the border districts of Tamil Nadu, the order said.

"In case of any suspicious activities found, contact on 0471 2722500," it added. (ANI)

