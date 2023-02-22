Kerala Police organises high-level meeting to fight against drugs

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 21 (ANI): Kerala Police organised a high-level meeting on Tuesday to tackle the issue of drug abuse in the state.

The High-level Meeting was held at the State Police Headquarters at Trivandrum under the leadership of the Director General of Kerala Police Anil Kant. He has decided to continue the war on the growing Drug Menace in the state with effective measures.

Along with ADGP, Zonal IGs, Range DIGs and Other Senior Police officers in charge of Law and Order in the District were present during the meeting. Analyzing the performance of the police in the state for the past six months concluded that Enacting KAPPA was effective and the results are excellent.





The other main Agenda of the meeting was regarding the connection between the Police - Goonda Nexus which has decided to take staunch Actions with immediate effect on Officers.

The meeting has also decided that District in Charge must analyze the performance of the Special Branch in every district each week. The Kerala Police were also directed to respond and act with immediate effect on Cyber Issues. (ANI)

