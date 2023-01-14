Kerala Police reconstitutes SIT to probe filmmaker Nayana Surya's death

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Kerala Police has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Crime Branch to probe the death of film director Nayana Surya.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant has ordered the reconstitution of the SIT.

The 13-member new SIT is led by the Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram Unit. The other members of the SIT include Deputy Superintendent of Police Jalil Thottthil, R Prathapan Nair, H Anilkumar, PI Mubarak, Sarath Kumar, K Manikuttan, KJ Ratheesh, Maraya T Raj Kishore, K Sreekumar, Arsha David, A Anilkumar and Christopher Shibu.



Nayana Surya, a 28-year-old filmmaker was found dead in a rented house near Althara Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019.

Kerala Police investigated the case and closed the file as suicide. After four years her friends have accessed a copy of her post-mortem report which indicates the cause of death is "constriction force on the neck".

On the complaint of her friends, Kerala Police started a reinvestigation of the case. (ANI)

