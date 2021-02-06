Kerala Police registers case against BJP for COVID-19 norms violation during Nadda's rally

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): Kerala Police on Friday registered a case against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged violations of COVID-19 norms during a public meeting addressed by party president Jagat Prakash Nadda at Thekkinkadu Maidan here.

Speaking to ANI, Thrissur police commissioner Aadhitya R said that the case has been registered under the Epidemic Act for violating the Covid protocol.

"A case has been registered under the Epidemic Act for violating the COVID protocol in the BJP rally. No case has been registered against BJP National President JP Nadda" he said.



Addressing the rally in Thrissur on Thursday, Nadda had criticised the Kerala Government claiming the COVID-19 has been mismanaged in a massive way in the state.

"Over half the cases are from Kerala at this time. When India has the highest recovery and lowest fatality rate, Kerala is performing poorly," said Nadda.

Earlier, police registered cases against 26 Congress leaders who organised the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' led by Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and over 400 people who gathered during the event for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

