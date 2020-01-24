Kerala Police registers case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje over her tweet

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Kerala police has registered a case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for her tweet on January 22 stating, "Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram were denied water supply as they supported the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019".

A case has been registered under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.)

After Karandlaje tweeted, the news was widely circulated across social media.



Later, Subhash Chandran K R, a Supreme Court advocate and Malappuram native had filed a case with police citing that the tweet will harm the religious harmony of Kuttippuram. Sobha Karandlaje is the first accused in the case and also against some others.

According to the police, the area was facing severe water crisis for the last few months and people nearby colony were using the bore well water of a private person.

The person had stopped pumping water after he was warned by Kerala state electricity board that it will be disconnected if he uses this for agricultural purposes. Sevabharathi people put a post on social media and the MP tweeted it. (ANI)

