Kerala Police reports first COVID-19 death

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): Kerala on Friday reported its first death of a police officer due to COIVD-19, informed the state police department on Saturday.

Ajithan, a 55-year-old officer, was undergoing treatment at Idukki Medical College and as he was suffering from a heart ailment his condition worsened and was shifted to Kottayam medical college, as per the hospital.

After his death, Kerala Police extended condolences to his family and remembered him for his valuable contributions in the service.

"Kerala Police mourns the death of Ajithan, 55 years, Grade Sub Inspector of Idukki dist, our brother-in-arms and the first officer from the force, to succumb to the virus. We stand in solidarity with his family and friends, as we remember his valuable contributions in service," Kerala Police said in a tweet.

The hospital further said that he had contracted the disease through the local transmission.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has a total of 10,517 active cases in the state. (ANI)

