Kerala Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesting migrant workers in Ernakulam

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): Kerala Police resorted to mild lathi-charge in Koothattukulam area of Ernakulam District on Thursday to disperse migrant labourers who were holding a demonstration demanding that they be sent back to their native places.

Migrants, who are living in camps, protested at a private bus stand in Koothattukulam around 7 a.m.

According to Koothattukulam Circle Inspector, K Mohan Das, ''We told them we will raise this issue with the higher authorities. And did not book anyone for this.''

This comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

