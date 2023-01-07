Kerala: Police seize 1.70 grams MDMA drug, man arrested

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): A 37-year-old man has been arrested and 1.70 grams of MDMA drugs and weapons were seized from his possession, the police said.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Jafar Ali (37), a native of Tanur Kannantali, was arrested with drugs, weapons, and money.

This included 1.70 grams of MDMA, Rs 76,000 cash, seven different shaped knives, a knife sharpener, five wooden sticks, an iron pipe, and an air gun seized from the youth's house, they said.



"Also, a meth scale for measuring MDMA and small envelopes for giving MDMA to the needy were also found during the inspection," they said.

The investigation was conducted after receiving secret information that drugs were being smuggled into Malappuram district.

The youth was arrested during the investigation conducted by the District Antinarcotics Special Action Force and the police. (ANI)

