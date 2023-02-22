Kerala: Police seize gold worth around Rs 1 crore at Karipur Airport

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Karipur police on Tuesday seized gold worth around Rs 1 crore at Karipur airport.

The passenger has been identified as Muhammad Safuan (37).





According to the officials, Safuan boarded an IndiGo flight from Dubai wearing pants and a shirt smeared with gold. Safuan's dress weighs 2.205kg, out of which around 1,750 kg of gold is expected to be extracted.

Malappuram District Police Chief S Sujit Das took the accused into custody after he came out from the customs inspection.

Previously on February 19, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 900.25 grams of gold worth Rs 43 lakhs at Kochi airport.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the customs, a passenger coming from Sharjah was intercepted at the green channel. During the checking, four capsules of gold in a compound form weighing 900.25 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. (ANI)

