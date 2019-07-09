Kerala police tracing missing German tourist with foreign agencies' help

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Kerala police is in touch with foreign agencies to trace a German woman tourist, who had come to the state in March and allegedly went missing.

"Investigation can only be possible with the help of foreign agencies. We are in touch with various foreign agencies in Germany, Sweden, Interpol amongst others," Loknath Behera, Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) told reporters on Monday.

A ten-member team, headed by Deputy SP Sheen Tharayil, is probing the matter of the missing foreign woman, named Lisa.

A special investigation team was set up on July 2 to trace her, who went missing from Thiruvananthapuram in March this year.

"We do not have sufficient details about the German woman. But we may unearth more information through proper coordination with the agencies. We will be looking into the criminality part of the case. We will investigate all the aspects," he added.

According to the police, Lisa reached Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. There has been no information about her after that.

Her travel documents show that she was supposed to go to a Mutt in the Kollam district of the state. (ANI)

