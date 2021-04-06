Kerala polls: 58.66 per cent voter turnout till 3.46 pm

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): A voter turnout of 58.66 per cent was recorded till 3.46 pm on Tuesday in Kerala in the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Palakkad district witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 62.99 till the said time, while the Malappuram district witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 55.47 per cent.



Wayanad recorded a voter turnout of 57.57 per cent, Thrissur 60.36 per cent and Palakkad constituency recorded 62.99 per cent till 3.46 pm.

Voting to choose members of the 140-seat Kerala assembly began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Thermal scanners and sanitisers have been put in place outside the polling stations.

A total of 2.74 crore voters are deciding the fate of 957 candidates. According to the Election Commission, the total electorate in the state includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders. (ANI)

