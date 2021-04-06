Kerala polls: Out of 13 assembly constituencies in Kozhikode, 7 likely to witness a tough fight

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): Out of 13 Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode that goes to polls on Tuesday, seven are likely to witness a tough competition.

In the 2016 assembly election, 11 assembly constituencies had stood with Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led UDF had bagged just two seats. IUML leaders M K Muneer from Kozhikode South and Parakkal Abdulla in Kuttyadi seat. This time, Congress aims to regain at least 5 seats from the LDF in the Kozhikode district.

BJP led NDA has also been trying to present a strong fight in Kozhikode. BJP leader M T Ramesh is contesting from Kozhikode North where UDF has fielded a young face, the Kerala Students Union State President K M Abhijith. LDF has fielded Thottathil Raveendran who was the former Mayor of the Kozhikode corporation. The constituency is witnessing a strong triangular fight here.

In Kozhikode South, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)'s single female candidate, Advocate Noorbina Rasheed is the UDF candidate. Muslim League is fielding, a woman in assembly election after 25 years. LDF is fielding Ahamed Devarkovil, INL candidate and NDA candidate is Navya Haridas, a former IT professional.

The fight is tough here too.

In Kunnamangalam, CPIM is backing an independent candidate P. T. A. Rahim and UDF is fielding Dinesh Perumanna as its candidate. BJP is fielding V K Sajeevan in Kunnamangalam.

UDF is preparing to regain a seat in Koduvally and fielding IUML leader Dr M K Muneer in Koduvally. LDF is fielding sitting MLA Karat Razak and T Balasoman is the NDA candidate. LDF is also trying to keep the constituency safe and on the other side, NDA is keen to mobilize Hindu votes in Koduvally.

UDF lost Thiruvambady in 2016 and making all efforts to regain the hilly constituency Thiruvambady by fielding C.P. Mohammed and sitting MLA Linto Joseph is contesting for LDF. Baby Ambat is the NDA candidate in Thiruvambady. By fielding, Linto Joseph again LDF calculates it will get support from the Christian community.

Vatakara is one of the constituencies in Kozhikode witnessing a tough fight. UDF is backing Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader and widow of TP Chandrasekharan, RMP leader murdered by CPIM. Rema contested against Manayath Chandran last time. UDF forwarded a condition that they will offer support to the RMP, if the party fielded K K Rema as a candidate. CPM is fielding Manayath Chandran against K K Rema. M Rajesh Kumar is the NDA candidate.

Kuttiady is the sitting seat of UDF and fielding Parakkal Abdulla second time. Earlier LDF has given Kuttiady seat to Kerala Congress (M) newly entered ally in the front. Due to a huge protest from the party workers in Kuttiyadu, LDF fielded party candidate K P Kunjahammd Kutty. P P Murali is the NDA candidate.

In Nadapuram, E K Vijayan is the LDF candidate and K Praveen Kumar is contesting for UDF. M P Rajan is ten NDA candidate.

In the Koyilandy segment, LDF is fielding Kanathil Jameela, district panchayat president. N Subramanian is contesting for UDF and NP Radhakrishnan is the NDA candidate.

Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan is the LDF candidate in the Perambra constituency and Congress is backing independent candidate C H Ibrahimkutty. K V Sudheer is contesting for NDA.

SFI leader Sachin Dev is contesting from Balussery for LDF and UDF os fielding comedian Dharmajan Bolgatty. Lubin Bhasker is contesting for NDA in Balussery.

Transport minister and NCP leader A K Sasindran is the LDF candidate in the Elathur assembly constituency. Sulfikar Mayoori is backing by UDF and TP Jayachandran is the NDA candidate.

Another assembly segment where a triangular fight is witnessing is Beypore. DYFI national president and son in low of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan P A Muhammad Riyas is contesting for LDF. UDF is fielding P M Niyas and NDA is fielding Yuva morcha state president Advocate Prakash Babu. Beypore a coastal constituency is witnessing a triangular fight of youngsters. (ANI)