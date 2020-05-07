Kerala prepared for return of stranded Malayalees: State govt tells HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday submitted an affidavit in Kerala High Court and informed that the state is prepared for the return of stranded Malayalees and added that over one lakh rooms are available to accommodate those returning.

"The state is fully prepared for the return of stranded Malayalees back home. Up to 1,15,500 rooms are available to accommodate those returning. The government has sanctioned Rs 13.45 crore to all districts for the preparation of deportations," Kerala government said in the affidavit.

"The hotel has a total of 9,000 rooms for travelers to use for money. 52 lakh expatriates are registered in Norka. There are 9572 pregnant women, who are planning to return home," it added.

Earlier, Kerala High Court had asked the state government to file an affidavit detailing the facilities available to accomodate the return of Malyalese stranded in other states and foreign countries amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

