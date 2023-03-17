Kerala: President Murmu visits Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala) [India], March 17 (ANI): Amritapuri Ashram witnessed a historic moment on Friday as President Droupadi Murmu visited the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri.

The President was welcomed by Swamiji Amritaswarupananda Puri, the Vice-Chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math to the ashram and was greeted with traditional Indian hospitality, as Sannyasinis of the Ashram welcomed her by applying tilak on her forehead, garlanding her, and presenting her with a shawl.

During her visit, President Murmu had a half-hour meeting with Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, lovingly known as Amma.



The Governor of the State, Arif Mohammad Khan, accompanied the President on the visit.

Later, the President visited the Bhavatarini Temple of the Ashram and also held an informal meeting with six members of Mexico's Parliament who were visiting Amma as part of the Civil 20 (C20) and Group of 20 (G20) initiatives.

Amma is Chair of C20, an official engagement group of India's G20 Presidency that represents civil society and non-governmental organizations.

Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, gave a brief walkthrough on the humanitarian initiatives of the Ashram, highlighting its impact across the world.

Kollam District Collector Afsana Parween, Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R. Nishanthini, and Kollam City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph also accompanied the President during her visit. (ANI)

