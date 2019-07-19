Kerala: Priests go on indefinite strike demanding removal of Cardinal

Kochi (Kerala), July 18 (ANI): Priests of Archdiocese of Angamaly and Ernakulam went on an indefinite hunger strike at Joseph Parekat here on Thursday, demanding the removal of Cardinal George Alencherry from the office.

The group of rebels led by Cardinal Mar George Alancheri are demanding that George Alencherry be removed from the permanent presidency of the Synod.

The protesting priests demanded that permanent Synod members meet and discuss the matter of his removal.

The rebel faction is also demanding that Alancherry be removed from the regular Synod presidency, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Cardinal Alancherry is an accused in 14 criminal cases. (ANI)

