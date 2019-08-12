Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the flood-affected people in Meppadi, Wayanad on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the flood-affected people in Meppadi, Wayanad on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected Meppadi in Wayanad

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:07 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited Meppadi area in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad to take stock of the situation in the flood-affected areas.
He assured the affected people that he has urged the government to compensate for the loss of property due to floods across Wayanad district.
"I travelled around the constituency yesterday and today, I have spoken to quite a few people. The biggest problem that people facing here are is the damage caused to their property," Gandhi said in a short address to them.
"Yesterday we spoke to the Collector and he assured us that the government is going to compensate for the loss/damage caused to their property. I also spoke to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, as your MP and I have requested them to provide some aid as soon as possible and as aggressively as possible," he added.
Gandhi assured the people who have lost their property and livelihood,that he will put as much pressure as possible on the government to ensure the compensation for those who have lost their property in the floods.
"There are many people here who have lost their family members and I want to assure them that we are standing with them. I am very happy to see that people from all walks of life, all communities and all parties are working together to make the people of Wayanad comfortable," he said.
"I have also told Congress party workers and United Democratic Worker (UDF) workers that they should be at the forefront for helping the people. I feel sad that my first visit in the constituency is when a tragedy has occurred here but at the same time I am happy to see that even though the people here have suffered a tremendous tragedy, their spirit is still very positive. I am very proud to be your MP," Gandhi added.
Earlier on Monday, Gandhi distributed relief materials to people in Wayanad, one of the worst flood-affected districts in Kerala.
The Congress leader had on Sunday visited a relief camp at Boodanam Church in flood-hit Malappuram district and reviewed the relief measures.
Twelve people have lost their lives in Wayanad while seven are missing, according to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.
Heavy rains and floods in the state have claimed 76 lives. Fifty people are missing in the affected districts.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and the local authorities are carrying out rescue operations. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:02 IST

Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates people, admin of J-K for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday congratulated the people and the administration of Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring peaceful Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:00 IST

Media will always be free during BJP rule: Javadekar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said on Monday there will be complete freedom to the media under the BJP government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:51 IST

Security beefed up across Red fort ahead of August 15

Delhi (India) Aug 12 (ANI): Ahead of August 15 celebrations, the security measures have been intensified, in and around Delhi's Red fort here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:45 IST

Telangana CM KCR renames barrages, pump houses of Kaleswaram project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday decided to name Anantagiri reservoir and Pump House as Annapurna Reservoir. While the names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar remain the same.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:44 IST

Maharashtra floods: Fadnavis thanks Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed gratitude to Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for contributing Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:43 IST

Jakhar extends support to Ravidas community, assures support for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Punjab unit Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday extended his party's support to Ravidas community, while appealing them to ensure the common people are not adversely impacted as a result of their protests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:42 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits out at MP govt over law and order in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government alleging failure of law and order in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:36 IST

Namaz offered in Kondapalli, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar on the...

Kondapalli (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Special namaz was offered at Hazarat Syed Shah Bukhari Baba Masjid at Kondapalli on Monday on the occasion of Bakrid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:33 IST

Dr Sarabhai's vision continues to drive Indian space programme:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, father of India's space programme, on his 100th birth anniversary and said his vision continues to drive Indian space programme even today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:27 IST

All forces in J and K working with coordination, bonhomie: CRPF

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday denied reports of "rifts" among Indian security forces deployed in Kashmir and stated that together the security forces are "working with coordination and bonhomie".

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:20 IST

DTC suspends operation of Delhi-Lahore bus from Aug 12

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Days after Pakistan suspended the bus service between Delhi and Lahore, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday said that it was unable to send bus from today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:00 IST

Gujarat: 3 killed, 1 injured after overhead water tank collapses...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Three people died and another person sustained injuries after an overhead water tank collapsed in Bopal area here on Monday.

Read More
iocl