Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits flood-affected Meppadi in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited Meppadi area in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad to take stock of the situation in the flood-affected areas.

He assured the affected people that he has urged the government to compensate for the loss of property due to floods across Wayanad district.

"I travelled around the constituency yesterday and today, I have spoken to quite a few people. The biggest problem that people facing here are is the damage caused to their property," Gandhi said in a short address to them.

"Yesterday we spoke to the Collector and he assured us that the government is going to compensate for the loss/damage caused to their property. I also spoke to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister, as your MP and I have requested them to provide some aid as soon as possible and as aggressively as possible," he added.

Gandhi assured the people who have lost their property and livelihood,that he will put as much pressure as possible on the government to ensure the compensation for those who have lost their property in the floods.

"There are many people here who have lost their family members and I want to assure them that we are standing with them. I am very happy to see that people from all walks of life, all communities and all parties are working together to make the people of Wayanad comfortable," he said.

"I have also told Congress party workers and United Democratic Worker (UDF) workers that they should be at the forefront for helping the people. I feel sad that my first visit in the constituency is when a tragedy has occurred here but at the same time I am happy to see that even though the people here have suffered a tremendous tragedy, their spirit is still very positive. I am very proud to be your MP," Gandhi added.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi distributed relief materials to people in Wayanad, one of the worst flood-affected districts in Kerala.

The Congress leader had on Sunday visited a relief camp at Boodanam Church in flood-hit Malappuram district and reviewed the relief measures.

Twelve people have lost their lives in Wayanad while seven are missing, according to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

Heavy rains and floods in the state have claimed 76 lives. Fifty people are missing in the affected districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and the local authorities are carrying out rescue operations. (ANI)

