Kerala rains: Bride, groom reach temple in cooking vessel for marriage

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], October 19 (ANI): A bride and groom on Monday reached the temple in a cooking vessel for their marriage in Kerala's Alappuzha.

Akash, who is a native of Takazhi and Aiswarya, who is a native of Ambalapuzha reached the temple in a cooking vessel for their marriage after heavy rains lashes the city.

The marriage was scheduled at Thalavadi Panayannoorkavu Devi temple on Monday. But due to the heavy rain for the last two days, roads were flooded with water.



They reached the temple in the vessel with the help of others.

Both got married in the temple, in the presence of a limited number of guests.

Akash and Aiswarya are health workers in Chengannur. (ANI)

