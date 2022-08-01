Kerala rains: IMD issues red alert in Thiruvananthapuram; schools, colleges to be shut tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): Amid heavy rains lashing parts of Kerala in the past few weeks, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram for two days.

In view of IMD issuing a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and Tuesday, district collector Geromic George declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for Tuesday. However, exams will be conducted as per schedule.

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the people to be vigilant following the heavy rain in the state.



"As the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in the state for the next five days, people should be very vigilant," the Chief Minister said on Sunday.

Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts are experiencing heavy rains. Water levels in rivers are rising in many places. Many streams overflowed.

Earlier in the month of July, the Kannur and Kasargod districts witnessed heavy showers with the rivers of Kasargod overflowing.

Several houses in Kannur collapsed and got partially damaged due to the inundation of rainwater inside. One family had to be shifted from the Payannur municipality due to the overflow.

The water levels of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayatri (Thrissur) rivers have reached the warning level. (ANI)

