Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:11 IST

Kozhikode (Kerala)[India], June 9 (ANI): Parts of Kozhikode received heavy rainfall on Sunday after southwest monsoon made its onset in the coastal state on Saturday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in Kerala, stating that "widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls are expected at isolated spaces on June 9". The conditions are likely to be the same till Thursday.
IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again.
Orange alert calls for staying prepared while the yellow alert calls for staying updated. (ANI)

IAF Mi-17 crash: Probe in final stage, 2 officers likely to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): The Indian Air Force's (IAF) investigation into the crash of its Mi-17V5 chopper near Srinagar on February 27 is in the final stage and two officers are likely to be court-martialed for the lapse.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:56 IST

Congress will fight upcoming Assembly elections unitedly, says Hooda

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Congress party will fight the coming Assembly polls in Haryana unitedly, said former Chief Minister and party veteran from the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:47 IST

Editors Guild condemns arrest of journalist, editor and TV channel head

New Delhi (India) Jun 9 (ANI): The Editors Guild of India on Sunday condemned the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia and editor and head of a Noida-based television channel -- Ishita Singh and Anuj Shukla- by the Uttar Pradesh Police following a post on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:02 IST

We have ambitious target to win 75 Assembly seats in Haryana,...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that his party -- BJP -- has set an ambitious target of winning 75 seats out of a total of 90 in the coming Assembly seats in the state later this year.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:36 IST

Pilgrims face problems in Gangotri as facilities go for a toss

Gangotri (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Pilgrims visiting Gangotri, one of the most prominent religious spots for Hindus in the country, have to face a lot of hardships for want of basic facilities.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Low-pressure area forms in Arabian sea, cyclone likely, says IMD

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area due to the influence of cyclonic circulation in this region, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday here.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:00 IST

JD (U) to go solo in upcoming Assembly polls; to stay with BJP in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): JD (U) will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections outside Bihar in alliance with the BJP, the party's top body decided in a meeting here on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:00 IST

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI): Forty-Five HIV positive children abandoned by their families have found a home in the "Shelter Trust" run by Solomon Raj, popularly referred to as "Appa" (father) by them.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:54 IST

Centre convenes meeting of states on water crisis on June 11

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Alarmed by the water levels in reservoirs across the country and the severe drought in several parts, the Centre has convened a meeting of Water Resources Ministers of states on June 11 to discuss the issue of water conservation, drinking water, and sanitation.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:27 IST

Child's murder: 5 detained in Aligarh for flouting prohibitory orders

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Five persons were detained on Sunday for flouting prohibitory orders imposed in view of escalating tension over the brutal murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh.

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:21 IST

Country needs a pragmatic language policy: VP Naidu

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 09 (ANI): Amid the three-language norm row, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday opined that the country needs a "pragmatic language policy".

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:06 IST

Bihar passengers beaten up in Bengal over regional identity

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): In an incident of hate crime, passengers on-board a Patna-bound bus on Saturday alleged that they were beaten up by a group men over their regional identity in Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

