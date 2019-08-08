File photo of Kerala floods
File photo of Kerala floods

Kerala rains: Two Army columns deployed to assist rescue ops in Wayanad, Virajpet

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:41 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With rains lashing several parts of Kerala, two Army columns were moved to Wayanad and Virajpet to assist rescue and relief operations being carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
The Defence Security Corps (DSC), Kannur has deployed two columns of DSC personnel, one each in Virajpet in Coorg district and Wayanad respectively, Defence Public Relation Officer said.
One column consists of one officer, three junior commissioned officers and 55 other ranks.
The rescue mission in Coorg district is headed by Lt Colonel Arun Prakash of DSC Centre, Kannur.
Meanwhile, the teams rescued 15 people stranded in floods caused by the benny halla drain on the newly constructed bridge between the villages Annigeri and Hubli talukas.
Heavy downpour in Kerala has triggered a flood-like situation in various districts. NDRF has said it has deployed its five teams to carry out rescue operations in the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala.
Earlier in the day, Kerala Disaster Management Authority had issued a 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours.
In addition, all schools and colleges in Malappuram and Wayanad districts will remain closed.
Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warning was issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Friday.
For Saturday, two districts- Idukki and Kozhikode have been issued 'Orange Alert' warning.
IMD on Wednesday had predicted 'Fairly widespread' to 'widespread rainfall' with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days.
'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
An 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area. (ANI)

