Kasthuri, mother of Raj Kumar attends protest in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Kerala: Raj Kumar Action Council stage protest to demand CBI probe into custodial death

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:30 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 4 (ANI): Raj Kumar Action Council, which was formed to serve justice to Raj Kumar who allegedly died in the custody of Nedumkandam police, on Thursday staged a protest here and demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.
The protest was also attended by Raj Kumar's mother Kasthuri.
"We will not budge from our protest unless we get justice. Fate like this shouldn't happen to anyone in the future. He (Raj Kumar) has three kids and a wife. Now, who is going to take care of them? I had only one child (Raj Kumar) and now he is no more," Kasthuri told ANI.
During the protest, several people were seen holding placard stating in the Malayalam language-- "Police officials who assaulted Rajkumar should be arrested on the charges of murder. Give the case to CBI".
Raj Kumar Action Council has also demanded action against Superintendent of Police, Idukki, KB Venugopal and former Kattappana, Deputy Superintendent of police (DYSP) PC Shams for their alleged involvement in the case.
49-year-old Raj Kumar was taken into custody on June 12 for a financial fraud case. Later, he was admitted to Peerumedu Taluk hospital after he fell ill. He died in the hospital on June 21.
Earlier, the family of Raj Kumar met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that the latter has assured all support.
The government has promised financial assistance to the family along with government job should be given to one of the family members.
The autopsy report said the cause of death was pneumonia but there were several injuries on his body.
"Postmortem findings are consistent with the death due to pneumonia a disease of lung. The deceased had sustained blunt force injuries," report read.
According to the report, 22 injury marks were spotted on Rajkumar's body.
The Chief Minister had said that guilty will not be spared.
"No one has the right to beat up or kill people in custody. There is no place for such personnel in the force," he said. (ANI)

