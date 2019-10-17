Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala while speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala meets Governor over alleged marks scandal

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 04:27 IST

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala launched a scathing attack on Higher Education Minister, KT Jaleel over an alleged marks scandal and said that the entire university examination system has failed.
Chennithala on Wednesday also called on governor Arif Mohammad Khan requesting him to initiate an inquiry in this matter.
Levying a slew of charges, Chennithala told ANI, "With the interference of the Higher Education Minister, KT Jaleel the entire university examination system has failed. It is about corruption and nepotism. I have cited so many examples."
"On the insistence of his private secretary, one mark was added to the marks of a particular student. When it was pointed out, they placed it before the syndicate which granted five marks. I met the Governor today and have asked for an inquiry into the act of the Minister, Vice-Chancellor and others," he added.
Responding to it, Kerala Minister Jaleel refuted all allegations stating that that the matter is only 'politically motivated'.
"It is only a politically motivated allegation. Moderation is a common phenomenon, all universities give moderation at different times. It's not the first incident in Kerala's history. That is the decision of the concerned syndicates," said Jaleel.
"I welcome that attempt (of the Leader of the Opposition meeting the Governor). Chancellor can examine the matter in detail if I am a culprit he can definitely take a decision against me," he added. (ANI)

