Kerala rape, suicide case: Mother of victims allege police negligence as court acquits accused

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A day after a special court in Kerala acquitted three accused in the alleged rape and suicide of two minor girls in Palakkad two years ago, the mother of the victim has accused the police of not conducting the investigation properly.

A POSCO court had on Saturday acquitted four accused in the case citing lack of evidence.

"Police did not investigate the matter properly. The prosecution failed us in the court. They (accused) are getting support from the LDF party. That is how they got away with this," mother of the victim told ANI on Sunday.

She alleged that the accused are workers of the LDF party.

"I have witnessed Madhu (one of the accused) abusing my elder child, we had warned him and told him not to come around the house anymore. The day my elder girl was found dead, her sister said that she had seen two men running out of the house with their faces covered," she said.

"We demand a fresh investigation in this case. The offenders must be punished," the mother added.

The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu in the case and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The elder girl had allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger girl was found dead almost two months later. The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

The three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl inside latter's house in Palakkad. (ANI)

