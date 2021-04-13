Kerala receives two lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that Kerala has received two lakh more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.



The minister had said on Tuesday that the state had been left with six lakh doses of the vaccine.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Monday requested the Centre to provide 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

He also said that Kerala is witnessing a rise in the number of COVID cases and the government has made a 45-day action plan. He said the government has been successfully administering around two lakh doses per day, which will be further scaled up. (ANI)

