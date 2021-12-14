Kerala records 2,434 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): Kerala reported 2,434 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, 4,308 people have recovered from the infection. While 38 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 43,170.



At present, there are 36,281 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 50,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 7,350 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. (ANI)

