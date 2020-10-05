Kerala records 5,042 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 5 (ANI): As many as 5,042 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the state's active count to 84,873.

Of those diagnosed today, 4,338 people were infected through contact and the source of infection in 450 cases was unknown. 110 healthcare workers were among those infected. Also, 29 persons have come back from foreign countries and 102 from other states, according to the state government.

With 23 new COVID-19 deaths, the toll has surged to 859, while 4,640 patients under treatment have recovered from the disease taking the total recoveries to 1,49,111.

Among the new cases, Ernakulum, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode have 705, 700, and 641 positive cases respectively.

Malappuram has 606 positive cases followed by Kollam (458), and Thrissur (425), Kottayam (354), Kannur (339), Palakkad (281), Kasaragod (207) and Alappuzha (199).

While Idukki has 71 positive cases, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta have 31 and 25 positive cases respectively.

There are 2,58,446 people who are under observation in various districts of the state, 2,27,942 under home or institutional quarantine and 30,504 in hospitals. 2,964 persons were hospitalised today, the department said.

In the last 24 hours, 38,696 samples were tested for the virus. Till now, a total of 31,98,423 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,08,481 samples from priority groups as part of sentinel surveillance.

Four new places were declared as COVID-19 hotspots while seven areas were excluded. At present, there are 722 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)