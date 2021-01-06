Kerala records 6,394 new COVID-19 cases, 5,110 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): Covid-19 was detected in 6,394 persons in Kerala on Wednesday, the State Information Public Relations Department (IPRD) has informed.

A total of 5,723 people including 51 healthcare workers were infected through contact and the source of infection for 551 was unknown, IPRD Kerala said in a press release. At the same time, 5,110 patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 25 recent deaths were confirmed today as due to Covid-19 taking the death toll in the state to 3,209.

As many as 63,891 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 10.01%. Till now, a total of 82,24,781 samples have been sent for testing, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, Covid was also confirmed in two persons who recently came to Kerala from the UK (total 43 now) and their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. So far, six people who came from the UK were diagnosed with a genetically modified virus.

"The district-wise numbers for the new positive cases are Ernakulam 1068, Kozhikode 729, Pathanamthitta 666, Kottayam 555, Kollam 548, Thrissur 502, Alappuzha 446, Malappuram 432, Thiruvananthapuram 416, Idukki 271, Palakkad 255, Kannur 219, Wayanad 210 and Kasaragod 77. Of those diagnosed with the disease today, 69 have arrived in the state from outside," the release said.



"The count of the locally transmitted cases in the districts are Ernakulam 990, Kozhikode 682, Pathanamthitta 595, Kottayam 516, Kollam 544, Thrissur 495, Alappuzha 434, Malappuram 407, Thiruvananthapuram 263, Idukki 264, Palakkad 105, Kannur 156, Wayanad 202 and Kasaragod 70," the release further said.

The state IPRD said that the tally of the infected healthcare workers from the districts are Ernakulam 11, Kozhikode 8; Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta & Kannur 6 each; Thrissur, Palakkad & Kasaragod 3 each, Kollam & Idukki 2 each and Wayanad 1.

The district-wise figures of the patients who tested negative today are Thiruvananthapuram 355, Kollam 285, Pathanamthitta 173, Alappuzha 379, Kottayam 736, Idukki 125, Ernakulam 946, Thrissur 542, Palakkad 153, Malappuram 421, Kozhikode 585, Wayanad 110, Kannur 260 and Kasaragod 40.

There are 65,057 patients currently under treatment while a total of 7,22,421 have so far been cured of Covid in the State, the release said.

There are 1,92,085 people totally under quarantine in various districts of the state - 1,80,947 under home or institutional quarantine and 11,138 in isolation at hospitals. 1,352 persons were admitted to the hospitals today. Two places were declared as new hotspots today even as one area was excluded. There are 446 hotspots in Kerala now, IPRD said. (ANI)

