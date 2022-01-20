Kerala records highest single-day spike with 46,387 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 20 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike with 46,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, stated the State Health Department on Thursday.



The total active cases in the state are 1,99,041, the heath bulletin said.

As many as 1,337 people have been hospitalised due to COVID-19 whereas a total of 15,388 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As per the Kerala Health Department, 32 succumbed to COVID in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 51,501. As per the central government guidelines, 309 more deaths were added to the toll. (ANI)

