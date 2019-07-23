Kerala: Red alert issued for Kannur, Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 23 (ANI): Red alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places in the state today.

An orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad. Moreover, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

A holiday has been declared for schools in Kannur, Kasargod and Malappuram districts.

IMD has further stated that that rough to very rough sea conditions are expected to prevail along and off Goa-Karnataka-Kerala and south Tamil Nadu coasts and Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

