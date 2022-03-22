Kerala registers 702 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): Kerala registered 702 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

A total of 24,313 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.



A total of 730 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 64,54,752.

9 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. 9 deaths were added due to lack of documents, 39 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the Centre, taking the death toll in the state due to the virus to 67,415.

There are a total of 5,353 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

