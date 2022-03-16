Kerala registers 966 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): Kerala registered 966 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department of the state on Wednesday.



According to the health bulletin, the state has 7,536 active cases and 108 patients are hospitalized.

As many as 1,444 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, a total of five deaths were registered, taking the total death in the state to 67,008. The state tested 25,946 samples in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

