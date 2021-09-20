Kerala: Religious leaders hold meeting after Pala Bishop's love jihad, narcotic jihad remarks trigger controversy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI): Religious leaders from Christian, Muslim, and Hindu communities on Monday held a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram in the backdrop of 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' controversies triggered after the remarks by Pala bishop.

Sudhakaran's statement came following the controversial remarks of Pala Bishop on Love Jihad and Narcotic Jihad on September 9 while addressing devotees at a church.

Pala had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. Further, he commented that terrorists have no religion, but they are dressed in the mantle of religion.



"Terrorists have no religion. They are dressed in the mantle of religion. The CPI-M and the Congress fell into its trap. All religions must unite to fight terrorism. This is not a problem between the two religions. This is the agenda of the SDPI to portray it as a religious issue. CPI-M and Congress leaders are working as their megaphone and employees," he added.

On Sunday, while commenting on Pala Bishop's remarks, Union Minister V Muraleedharan had said that the real situation in Kerala is alarming and it is a cause of worry.

Lashing out at the Kerala government for not maintaining a proper stance on the situation, he had said, "Meeting the Bishop and telling something is not enough. If the govt had all this information with them, they should have taken the necessary action. I don't know whether the Home Ministry of the government of Kerala has the information which the CPM has described in their RT note. Government should take action and should hand over the information which they have to the Government of India so that they can take the required action." (ANI)

