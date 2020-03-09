Kerala reopens 24-hour coronavirus control rooms as new cases surface

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took to Twitter to inform that 24-hour control rooms have been reopened due to new cases of coronavirus being reported from the state.

"As new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State, the 24-hour control room has been reopened," he tweeted.

In the post, he also listed three helpline numbers for COVID-19 related queries. "Contact for #COVID19 related queries: 0471 2309250 0471 2309251 0471 2309252," he added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that there are 43 cases of coronavirus in the country.

"As of today, there are 43 total cases (three positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country," the Ministry said in a press release. (ANI)

