Kerala: Report filed against Kollam sub-collector for violating Covid-19 quarantine restrictions

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Kollam District Collector on Friday submitted a report to the Kerala state government against Sub-Collector Anupam Mishra for violating the 14-day quarantine restrictions.

He was put under observation for Covid-19 after his return from Singapore.

Mishra, Kollam Sub-Collector who was asked to stay at home after he returned from abroad on March 19 has moved to Kanpur.

"The Sub-Collector returned from Singapore and Indonesia and was asked to go into home quarantine. But violating it he left the jurisdiction without handing over his official duties and office mobile. When contacted he said he is in Bangalore but upon verification, he was found to be in Uttar Pradesh. I have submitted a report to the government regarding it, " said B Abdul Nazar Kollam District Collector.

Nazar said when health department workers reached his official residence on Thursday, he was found missing and though they tried to contact him over phone there was no response.

The 2016 IAS batch officer, Anupam Mishra, later was traced to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of people under quarantine in Kerala has reached 1,20,003 out of which 1,01,402 are in their own homes, while 601 are hospitalised.

Kerala government has speeded up the process of converting unused buildings and old hospitals into corona care centres across the state.

Kerala so far has reported 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which 11 have recovered. (ANI)

