Kerala reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 1 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases while 2,111 patients under treatment have recovered, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,059 got infected due to "local transmission" and the source of infection of 158 was not traceable.

The Minister said four deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 298.

The district-wise figures of new cases are - 227 persons from Thiruvananthapuram district, 191 from Malappuram, 161 from Ernakulam, 155 from Kozhikode, 133 from Thrissur, 77 from Kannur, 62 from Kottayam, 42 from Palakkad, 32 from Alappuzha, 25 from Kollam, 15 in Kasaragod, 12 from Pathanamthitta and eight from Wayanad district.

So far, 53,653 people have been cured of COVID and 22,512 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in the state.

There are a total of 1,96,582 persons under observation across the state, 1,77,488 in home or institutional quarantine and 19,094 in hospitals while 1,466 people were admitted to the hospital today. (ANI)

