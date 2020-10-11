Kerala reports 11,755 new cases of COVID, 23 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 10 (ANI): A total of 11,755 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

He said 10,471 people were infected through contact while in 952 cases the source of infection was unknown.

"There are 116 healthcare workers among those infected. At the same time, 7,570 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the state."

A total of 95,918 patients are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

With 20 more deaths due to COVID-19, the toll in the state has gone up to 978.

The district-wise figures of those who tested positive are Malappuram (1,632), Kozhikode (1,324), Thiruvananthapuram (1,310), Thrissur (1,208), Ernakulam (1,191), Kollam (1,107), Alappuzha (843), Kannur (727), Palakkad (677), Kasargod (539), Kottayam (523), Pathanamthitta (348), Wayanad (187) and Idukki (139). Of those diagnosed positive, 40 have come back from foreign countries and 169 from other states.



"The numbers of the locally transmitted cases from the districts are Malappuram (1,580), Kozhikode (1,249), Thiruvananthapuram (1,062), Thrissur (1,208), Ernakulam (979), Kollam (1083), Alappuzha (825), Kannur (542), Palakkad (383), Kasaragod (516), Kottayam (515), Pathanamthitta (270), Wayanad (176) and Idukki (83)," Vijayan said.

The count of the infected healthcare workers from the districts are Kannur (25), Thiruvananthapuram (20), Kozhikode (19), Ernakulam (14), Kollam (10), Alappuzha (8), Malappuram (7), Kottayam (5), Pathanamthitta (4) and Wayanad (2). One health worker each was infected in Palakkad and Kasaragod.

The district-wise tally of the patients who tested negative today are Thiruvananthapuram (905), Kollam (1,022), Pathanamthitta (209), Alappuzha (526), Kottayam (173), Idukki (57), Ernakulam (983), Thrissur (510), Palakkad (396), Malappuram (1,061), Kozhikode (965), Wayanad (130), Kannur (337) and Kasaragod (296). So far, 1,82,874 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the State.

There are a total of 2,80,387 persons under isolation in various districts of the state, 2,51,714 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 28,673 in hospitals.

A total of 3,888 people were admitted to the hospitals today.

In last 24 hours, 66,228 samples were tested in the state. Till now, a total of 34,38,678 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,12,688 samples from high public exposure groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance.

Eleven new places were demarcated as hotspots while 40 areas were excluded. There are 665 hotspots in Kerala at present. (ANI)

