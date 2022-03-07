Kerala reports 1,223 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,223 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Kerala health department bulletin, the state has 12,868 active cases and 2,424 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Four people lost their lives to the infection during the last 24 hours and 59 deaths were added as per new guidelines of the central government. With this, the death toll in the state has gone up to 66,263.

Meanwhile, continuing with the declining trend of COVID-19 cases, India logged 4,362 new cases on Monday. The country had reported 5,476 new infections on Sunday.



The country's active caseload currently stands at 54,118. It accounts for 0.13 per cent of total cases, as per government data.

Although the fresh COVID-19 cases witnessed a dip since yesterday, the daily positivity rate slightly to 0.71 per cent from 0.60 per cent on Sunday. The weekly positivity rate is 0.73 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 9,620 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,23,98,095. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.68 per cent.

The death toll of the country is 5,15,102. Of these, 66 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

With 6,12,926 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total tests conducted so far rose to 77.34 crores. (ANI)

