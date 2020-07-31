Kerala reports 1,310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): Kerala has reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state Health Department.
According to the daily COVID-19 update, there are 10,495 active cases while 13,027 cases have recovered from the virus.
There are 864 new negative cases reported, said the Health Department.
With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count crossed 16 lakh mark on Friday. (ANI)
Jul 31, 2020
