Kerala reports 138 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): Kerala on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,310, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

"The district-wise details of the new active cases are-- 17 in Malappuram district, 16 from Palakkad district, 14 in Ernakulam district, 13 each from Kollam and Kottayam districts, 12 each in Alappuzha and Thrissur districts, 11 from Thiruvananthapuram district, nine in Kasargod district, five each from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, four each in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, and three from Kannur district," she said.

Shailaja said that 88 patients who were undergoing treatment have tested negative today.

"A total of 26 patients from Malappuram district, 18 in Kannur district, 11 from Palakkad district, nine in Ernakulam district, seven each from Kozhikode and Kozhikode districts, four each in Kottayam and Thrissur districts and two from Idukki district, are those who were cured of the disease," she said.

Till now, 1,747 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,540 are active cases. The death toll stands at 21.

During the past 24 hours, 4,734 samples were tested. So far, a total of 1,85,903 samples have been sent for testing and out of these, the results of 2,266 samples are awaited.

Today, four new places were declared as hotspots while one was excluded from the list. There are currently 112 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)