Kerala reports 141 fresh COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): A total of 141 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 3451, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing a daily briefing about the coronavirus situation in the state, CM Vijayan said there are 1620 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

"A total of 141 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death, and 60 recoveries have been reported in Kerala today. The total number of positive cases stands at 3451 including 1620 active cases," Vijayan said.

"One death due to COVID-19 reported in Kollam district," he added

He said that 1,50,196 are under observation.

"The state has 111 hotspots now. Malappuram has the highest number of persons under treatment. Asymptomatic cases have been reported in some places. The government is trying to prevent community spread in all means. As part of it, the government has announced to conduct COVID-19 tests before traveling from abroad and to bring back positive and negative cases separately," he said.

"The State government has written to the central government. The central government on the basis of that the External Affairs Ministry has contacted various missions. Ministry has informed the chief secretary that Rapid antibody test is conducting in UAE. Qatar have a mobile application. Only persons with green status will be allowed to travel. In Kuwait they are conducting tests in two terminals only. If airlines demand, they can arrange it in other terminals also. In Oman RTPCR tests are conducting. The embassy has approached private hospitals. They have informed it is difficult to implement before June 25. The government is committed to bringing back all NRIs," he added (ANI)

