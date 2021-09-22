Kerala reports 15,768 fresh COVID-19 infections, 214 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI): Kerala reported 15,768 fresh COVID-19 infections, 21,367 recoveries and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health bulletin on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 45,24,158. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,67,008.

The cumulative number of recoveries in Kerala has gone up to 43,32,897 while the death toll mounted to 23,683.



As many as 1,05,513 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as Kerala is all set to re-open schools on November 1, Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said a comprehensive plan is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders for the re-opening of educational institutions.

"A discussion with Health Minister was held regarding the matter and schools authorities have been requested for the preparedness. The plan will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister before October 15," the Education Minister told the media.

The minister further explained, "The meetings will be held at the state and district levels and a shift system would be implemented in schools with more than 7,000 students."

Meanwhile, all classes for vaccinated students colleges will be started on October 18. (ANI)

