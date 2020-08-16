Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister.

Sharing details, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that of the new cases 1,409 persons were infected through contact and the contact source of 112 was unknown.

"Of the new cases, 74 of the infected have returned from overseas and 90 from other states. At the same time, 803 patients under treatment for the disease have recovered today," she said.

The district-wise figures of the positive cases are 362 persons in Malappuram district, 321 from Thiruvananthapuram district, 151 in Kozhikode district, 118 from Alappuzha district, 106 in Ernakulam district, 91 from Kollam district, 85 in Thrissur district, 81 from Kasargod district, 74 in Palakkad district, 52 from Kannur district, 49 in Pathanamthitta district, 48 from Wayanad district, 39 in Kottayam district, 31 from Idukki district and 31 healthcare workers were also infected.

Till now, 27,779 persons have recovered from Covid-19 and 14,891 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the State.

In the last 24 hours, 32,108 samples were tested. A total of 11,54,365 samples have so far been sent for testing and the results of 9,246 samples are yet to be announced. As many as 1,47,640 samples were collected from high exposure groups as part of the Sentinel Surveillance and the results of 2,338 samples are awaited.

Today, 20 new hotspots were declared while 12 places were exempted. At present, there are 562 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

