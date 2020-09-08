Kerala reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases, 2,246 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): Kerala reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while 2,246 patients under treatment for the disease have recovered.

Of the new cases, 1,495 cases are of local transmission and the source of infection was unknown in 112.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 29 cases are returnees from overseas and 54 are from other states.

With 12 more persons dying of the disease, the death toll has gone up to 359.

The district-wise numbers of the new active cases are - 260 from Kannur district, 253 from Thiruvananthapuram, 187 from Malappuram, 154 from Kottayam, 134 from Kasaragod, 130 from Ernakulam, 128 in Thrissur, 118 from Palakkad, 103 in Kozhikode, 78 from Alappuzha, 71 from Kollam, 24 from Pathanamthitta and four each in Idukki and Wayanad districts.

A total of 22,066 patients are still undergoing treatment while 67,001 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

There are 2,00,651 people under quarantine in various districts of the state -1,82,521 under home or institutional quarantine and 18,130 in hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, 20,215 samples were tested. Till now, a total of 18,91,703 samples have been sent for testing, including 1,84,020 samples from high exposure groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. (ANI)

