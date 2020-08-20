Kerala reports 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A total of 1,968 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths due to the virus were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 429 have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

There are 18,123 active cases and over 52,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. (ANI)

